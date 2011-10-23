Oct 23 Chelsea captain John Terry denied making
a racist slur against defender Anton Ferdinand, brother of
Manchester United's Rio, during the 1-0 defeat at Queens Park
Rangers in the Premier League on Sunday.
The 30-year-old England skipper issued a statement after
video footage was posted on the Internet.
"I'm disappointed people have leapt to the wrong conclusions
about the context of what I was seen to be saying to Anton
Ferdinand," Terry said. "I thought Anton was accusing me of
using a racist slur against him.
"I responded aggressively, saying I never used that term. I
would never say such a thing and I'm saddened people would think
so."
Terry said there was no problem between him and Ferdinand
when the pair spoke after the game which Chelsea lost after
being reduced to nine men in the first half.
"I congratulated him on their win. He has not accused me of
any wrongful remark," Terry added. "It was clear it was all a
misunderstanding at the time.
"After the result today I am saddened to be dealing with
these wrongful allegations.
"I am the proud captain of one of the most internationally
diverse teams in the Premier League and I absolutely believe
there is no place for racism in sport and indeed in any walk of
life."
Last week Manchester United defender Patrice Evra accused
Liverpool striker Luis Suarez of racially abusing him in their
1-1 draw at Anfield.
The Uruguayan has denied any wrongdoing and the Football
Association is investigating the matter.
