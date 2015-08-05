Aug 5 Chelsea defender John Terry has worked hard on his fitness in the last few years and wants to have a long playing career like former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs, the former England captain said.

Giggs called time on a remarkable 23-year, trophy-laden United career at the age of 40 to take on the role of assistant manager to Louis van Gaal last year.

The 34-year-old Terry played a big role in Chelsea's title run last season and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

"In the last four or five years I've done a lot of extra work, not just at the training ground," Terry told Sky Sports News.

"Putting the effort in the gym, training ground, off the pitch and eat the right food, I'm hoping to carry on as a long as possible.

"There's an opportunity you see with players like Giggs of playing until a very big age."

Terry quit international football in 2012 after the Football Association banned him for four matches when he was accused of making a racist remark to Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand. He was cleared of the allegation in a London court.

The central defender believes quitting international football helped keep his fitness at a level where he was able to play every minute of the London club's triumphant league season.

Only four players, three of them goalkeepers, had previously featured in every game of a Premier League title-winning campaign before Terry. (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)