By Tim Collings
LONDON Dec 21 England captain John Terry
has recovered from injury and will lead Chelsea in Thursday's
Premier League London derby clash at Tottenham Hotspur despite
facing charges of racial abuse.
Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas, speaking before the Crown
Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Wednesday that it had
authorised the prosecution of Terry, had said the club would
support him "whatever the outcome" of the inquiry.
The CPS investigated claims the 31-year-old centre-back
racially abused fellow defender Anton Ferndinand during a stormy
west London derby at Queens Park Rangers in October.
Villas-Boas told reporters he had total confidence in Terry,
who has recovered from a slight Achilles tendon injury picked up
in training, and, together with Brazilians defender David Luiz
and midfielder Ramires, was available for selection.
Asked if he had any doubts about Terry's state of mind ahead
of what promises to be a red-hot derby match between
third-placed Spurs and Chelsea, who are two points behind in
fourth, Villas-Boas said he was sure Terry had the experience to
cope.
"For a player with John's experience, it won't be a
problem," said the Portuguese coach.
"The only thing I know is that I will be fully supportive of
John Terry, whatever the outcome of the situation.
"He has my full support, he has the club's full support. He
represents this club to a maximum level and we are very glad to
have a player of his quality in our team.
"We know exactly his human values and personality. They are
never in doubt."
HECTIC SCHEDULE
The CPS decsion was announced little more than 24 hours
before Chelsea visit White Hart Lane, their first match in a run
of four games in 11 days during the hectic Christmas period.
Terry has repeatedly denied racially abusing Ferdinand and
following the game at QPR's Loftus Road said: "I'm disappointed
that people have leapt to the wrong conclusions about the
context of what I was seen to be saying to Anton Ferdinand.
"I would never say such a thing and I'm saddened that people
would think so."
Tottenham, who have a game in hand on Chelsea, have several
injury worries with manager Harry Redknapp likely to be without
Gareth Bale as well as fellow pacey winger Aaron Lennon.
He told reporters on Wednesday that Bale was "very doubtful"
with an ankle sprain having already lost Lennon to a hamstring
injury suffered in Sunday's home win over Sunderland.
Redknapp said forward Jermain Defoe and defender Ledley King
were also doubtful and added that striker Emmanuel Adebayor
missed training on Wednesday with a foot injury.
Chelsea confirmed their home Premier League fixture against
Fulham on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, will go ahead as planned despite
the threat of a strike by London underground staff.
In a statement the club advised fans to monitor transport
websites and allow plenty of time for their journeys.
The planned strike by London Underground train drivers is
the result of a dispute over workers' bank holiday pay.
The legality of the walkout has been challenged by the
transport authorities and was due to be decided in the High
Court in London on Wednesday.
