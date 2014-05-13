LONDON May 13 Chelsea captain John Terry has signed a new one-year contract, the Premier League club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old central defender has played more than 500 games for Chelsea, who he joined as a 14-year-old in 1991.

He has won the Champions League and Europa League, three Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups.

Terry played 78 times for England before announcing his international retirement in September 2012.

Media reports said Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard will also sign a new deal, although the future of a third experienced England international, Ashley Cole, is less clear.

Manager Jose Mourinho said last week that he hoped all three players would stay. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)