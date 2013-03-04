LONDON, March 4 Chelsea will freeze ticket prices in all competitions next season for the sixth time in eight campaigns, the European champions said on Monday.

The freeze covers season tickets, individual matches and entry to the hospitality lounges.

"Economic conditions remain tough for many people and the club would like to thank our supporters for the consistently very good attendances we have had throughout this season," chief executive Ron Gourlay said in a statement.

"Financial fair play regulations are now having an impact on clubs around Europe but it was our hope a year ago when we announced prices would not be raised that this decision could be extended."

Clubs that fail to move towards break-even face exclusion from European competition from season 2014-15 and Chelsea have been one of the biggest spenders in world football since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich took over as owner in 2003.

The Londoners are fourth in the Premier League and visit Steaua Bucharest for a Europa League last 16 first-leg tie on Thursday. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Tony Jimenez)