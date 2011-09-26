Sept 26 Fernando Torres's first few months at Chelsea have been very difficult but the Spain striker has always had the support of the fans, he said on Monday.

Torres has struggled badly for goals since leaving Liverpool for a record fee of 50 million pounds ($77.7 million) in January, scoring just three times.

"When you are doing great and scoring goals from the first day it is easy for the fans to love you but the first months for me have been very, very difficult," Torres told Chelsea TV.

"I have always felt the support of the fans, not just now when things are going right, and it's nice to start scoring for them," said the Spanish World Cup winner, referring to his two goals in the last two matches.

"It (the support) is something that impressed me from the first day."

Torres was sent off for a two-footed first-half lunge on Swansea City's Mark Gower after netting in Chelsea's 4-1 home victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

"It is the first time I have received a red card in the Premier League, hopefully the last one, and I am really disappointed because the team had to play with 10 men for a lot of time," he said.

"I tried to take away my legs but I arrived late for the ball and I caught him a little bit, it's a pity."

Torres will hope to feature when Chelsea continue their Champions League campaign at Valencia on Wednesday.