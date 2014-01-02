LONDON Jan 2 Chelsea's 18-year-old Burkina Faso midfielder Bertrand Traore has joined Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Traore, who made his international debut in 2011 aged 15, joined Chelsea on a 4-1/2 year contract from Burkinabe side Association Jeunes Espoirs De Bobo-Dioulasso in October.

The London club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) they wanted him to gain experience with Vitesse, who are level on points with leaders Ajax Amsterdam in the Dutch top flight.

Chelsea also announced that they have recalled forward Gael Kakuta and defender Sam Hutchinson from loan spells at Vitesse. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)