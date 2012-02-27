LONDON Feb 27 Andre Villas-Boas is unsure if he has the backing of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and wonders if he will be sacked in the same way as predecessor Carlo Ancelotti was last May, the Portuguese coach said on Monday.

"We are now in the exact same moment as last year," Villas-Boas told Portugal's TSF radio. "It is an exact copy.

"I think I have felt the confidence from Abramovich but ... the pattern of behaviour of the owner has led to a downfall (of coaches) in similar situations or even 'better' situations.

"What will be the reaction? It will be one of the two, a continuation of the project and full support or just the cultural pattern that has happened before. We don't know."

Villas-Boas has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks with Chelsea in the middle of a form slump and media reporting a rift with several players. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Mark Meadows)