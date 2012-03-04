By Sonia Oxley
LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 Andre Villas-Boas always
knew he would have to be prolific in terms of results rather
than words to keep the Chelsea manager's job he was axed from on
Sunday after less than nine months in charge.
Owner Roman Abramovich's experiment to bring in an upcoming
manager rather than the established names he had employed in the
past failed for the same reason that proved the undoing of the
Russian's other six appointments.
Trophies are the currency the west London club deal in and
with Chelsea way off the Premier League pace in fifth and facing
an imminent Champions League exit, the sacking many had forecast
finally happened following a seventh league defeat on Saturday.
"When you come to Chelsea, you know one thing that you need
(is) to bring results and show that the team is going the right
way," Avram Grant, dismissed by Chelsea in 2008 after taking
them to the Champions League final, told Sky Sports News.
"It's all about results ... The results were not so good and
the football was not so good - I (would) always like that there
(was) more patience but we could expect this, no?"
When he was appointed last June, Villas-Boas was tasked with
bringing "greater successes in major domestic and European
competitions" to the club, who showed him the door saying "the
results and performances of the team have not been good enough".
With an earnest expression and ability to articulate his
thoughts in a second language better than his peers sometimes
manage in their native tongue, the intelligence of the man known
as "AVB" was never in doubt even if his authority was.
At 34 years old, the Portuguese was the youngest man
managing in England's top flight and reports of rifts with
Stamford Bridge's senior players who are around the same age as
him have circulated for months.
Midfielder Frank Lampard has described his relationship with
the Portguese as having "not been ideal", while newspapers
reported last month that several players had questioned their
manager's tactics.
The surprising decision to leave the experienced trio of
Lampard, Michael Essien and Ashley Cole on the bench for last
month's 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat at Napoli
added further fuel to the speculation his days were numbered.
POISONED CHALICE
When Abramovich spent several days at the club's training
ground last month, the manager's future looked even more bleak
especially when Villas-Boas declared he did not require the full
backing of his squad, only the support of the owner.
That support has finally gone at a time when the 2010
Premier League champions are in danger of not even qualifying
for next season's Champions League, the competition Abramovich
is known to yearn for more than any other.
Chelsea have never failed to finish in the top four since
the Russian billionaire bought the club in 2003 and have put
former assistant Roberto di Matteo in charge on an interim basis
to try to ensure that continues.
With Abramovich's European ambitions described as an
"obsession" by Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, the
Chelsea job was seen by many as something of a poisoned chalice
when Villas-Boas took over.
The club had been attracted by the style and attacking flair
Villas-Boas's Porto showed on the way to their treble of Europa
League, domestic league and cup last season when they took a
chance on a bright young manager.
They paid a massive 13.3 million pounds ($21.09 million) to
release him from his contract with the Portuguese club, hoping
he could re-vamp their ageing squad and create an entertaining
and successful team, but that show of faith was soon under
scrutiny.
Like Carlo Ancelotti before him, Villas-Boas was unable to
find a way to get the best out of British record signing
Fernando Torres, while dropping senior players like Lampard was
unpopular with fans and players.
Back-to-back home defeats in November made fans twitchy at a
Stamford Bridge that had been a fortress for much of the
Abramovich era and Villas-Boas's traditional touchline pose with
his hands in his pockets started to be accompanied by frowns.
There were highlights, included coming from behind to beat
Premier League leaders Manchester City in December, but defeats
by the likes of Everton led to supporters chanting for a return
of self-styled 'Special One' Mourinho.
Perhaps sensing his days were numbered, Villas-Boas
acknowledged last week that Chelsea managers "in similar
situations" had been dismissed and then did himself no favours
by saying Manchester City had a better squad.
Chelsea will embark on their search for a replacement in the
close season with Mourinho among the front-runners for a return
to the club, where AVB now spells Another Vacancy at the Bridge.
