LONDON Arsenal went top of the Premier League when they beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday on a black day for champions Chelsea who had manager Jose Mourinho banished from the dugout and Nemanja Matic sent off in a 2-1 defeat at West Ham United.

Arsenal, who scored twice in two minutes through Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny, have 22 points from their 10 games, and will stay top at least until Sunday when Manchester City, who slipped back to second on 21, play Manchester United, fourth on 19, at Old Trafford.

West Ham finished the day in third place on 20 points after their derby win over Chelsea which came courtesy of goals from Mauro Zarate and a header from substitute Andy Carroll.

Chelsea scored through Gary Cahill but after Cesc Fabregas had a goal disallowed for offside and Matic was sent off for two yellow cards, referee Jon Moss ordered Mourinho to the stands for the second half after the manager had approached him at the end of the half.

Neither Mourinho nor any of his management team attended the post-match media conference.

Leicester City beat Crystal Palace 1-0 with Jamie Vardy scoring for the seventh successive league match, Swansea City beat Aston Villa 2-1, West Bromwich Albion won 1-0 at Norwich City and Watford won 2-0 at Stoke City.

