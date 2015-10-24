LONDON Oct 24 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was ordered out of the dugout and banished to the stands at the end of the first half at Upton Park on Saturday with his team 1-0 down to West Ham United in the Premier League.

Referee Jon Moss ordered him to leave the touchline after Mourinho apparently asked to speak to the referee in his room following the 44th-minute dismissal of Chelsea's Nemanja Matic for two yellow cards.

West Ham were leading thanks to a 17th-minute goal from Mauro Zarate while Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas had a goal ruled out for offside. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)