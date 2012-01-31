LONDON Jan 31 French striker Djibril
Cisse returned to the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers
on Tuesday after completing a transfer deadline day move from
Lazio.
QPR said on the club website (www.qpr.co.uk) that the
30-year-old former Liverpool and Sunderland forward had signed a
two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed sum.
"I rate Djibril very, very highly," said manager Mark
Hughes, who has also signed Nigerian left-back Taye Taiwo,
England under-21 defender Nedum Onuoha and Mali midfielder Samba
Diakite since taking over this month.
"I've watched him for many years and always been impressed
by what he brings to the table. He's a huge threat to
opposition's defences. He's got great pace, power and movement
and that's something we'll hopefully benefit from."
QPR, who returned to the top flight this season after a
15-year absence, are 16th in the 20-team Premier League and two
points clear of the relegation zone.
Cisse, who has also played for Auxerre, Marseille and
Panathinaikos, is eligible to make his club debut against Aston
Villa on Wednesday.
He said former Manchester City manager Hughes had been the
key to his move.
"He wanted to sign me at Manchester City and now I am
finally here with him at QPR," he said. "He wants to achieve big
things here, that was all I needed to hear from him. I have
unfinished business here in England."
