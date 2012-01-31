(Adds Zamora signing, Pogrebnyak joining Fulham)

LONDON Jan 31 Bobby Zamora swapped Fulham for West London rivals Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday and will be joined at Loftus Road by French striker Djibril Cisse, who returned to the Premier League on transfer deadline day from Lazio.

England forward Zamora, who media reports said had fallen out with Fulham boss Martin Jol, has been replaced at Craven Cottage by Stuttgart's Russian striker Pavel Pogrebnyak.

The three deals were confirmed by the English clubs on their websites.

Zamora, 31, has signed a 2-1/2 year deal with the promoted club and links up again with QPR's former Fulham boss Mark Hughes after moving for an undisclosed fee.

"Bobby is a guy that makes things happen on the pitch, be it scoring goals or creating chances for others," Hughes said. "He's a great foil for any team."

Ex-Liverpool and Sunderland forward Cisse, 30, has also signed a two-and-a-half year deal at QPR for an undisclosed sum.

"I rate Djibril very, very highly," added Hughes, who has also signed Nigerian left-back Taye Taiwo, England under-21 defender Nedum Onuoha and Mali midfielder Samba Diakite since taking over this month.

"I've watched him for many years and always been impressed by what he brings to the table. He's a huge threat to opposition's defences. He's got great pace, power and movement and that's something we'll hopefully benefit from."

QPR, who returned to the top flight this season after a 15-year absence, are 16th in the 20-team Premier League and two points clear of the relegation zone.

Cisse, who has also played for Auxerre, Marseille and Panathinaikos, is eligible to make his club debut against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

He said former Manchester City manager Hughes had been the key to his move.

"He wanted to sign me at Manchester City and now I am finally here with him at QPR," Cisse said. "He wants to achieve big things here, that was all I needed to hear from him. I have unfinished business here in England." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin and Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)