(Adds Zamora signing, Pogrebnyak joining Fulham)
LONDON Jan 31 Bobby Zamora swapped Fulham
for West London rivals Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday and will
be joined at Loftus Road by French striker Djibril Cisse, who
returned to the Premier League on transfer deadline day from
Lazio.
England forward Zamora, who media reports said had fallen
out with Fulham boss Martin Jol, has been replaced at Craven
Cottage by Stuttgart's Russian striker Pavel Pogrebnyak.
The three deals were confirmed by the English clubs on their
websites.
Zamora, 31, has signed a 2-1/2 year deal with the promoted
club and links up again with QPR's former Fulham boss Mark
Hughes after moving for an undisclosed fee.
"Bobby is a guy that makes things happen on the pitch, be it
scoring goals or creating chances for others," Hughes said.
"He's a great foil for any team."
Ex-Liverpool and Sunderland forward Cisse, 30, has also
signed a two-and-a-half year deal at QPR for an undisclosed sum.
"I rate Djibril very, very highly," added Hughes, who has
also signed Nigerian left-back Taye Taiwo, England under-21
defender Nedum Onuoha and Mali midfielder Samba Diakite since
taking over this month.
"I've watched him for many years and always been impressed
by what he brings to the table. He's a huge threat to
opposition's defences. He's got great pace, power and movement
and that's something we'll hopefully benefit from."
QPR, who returned to the top flight this season after a
15-year absence, are 16th in the 20-team Premier League and two
points clear of the relegation zone.
Cisse, who has also played for Auxerre, Marseille and
Panathinaikos, is eligible to make his club debut against Aston
Villa on Wednesday.
He said former Manchester City manager Hughes had been the
key to his move.
"He wanted to sign me at Manchester City and now I am
finally here with him at QPR," Cisse said. "He wants to achieve
big things here, that was all I needed to hear from him. I have
unfinished business here in England."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin and Mark Meadows, editing by Justin
Palmer)