Jan 13 Manchester City's top scorer Sergio Aguero is ready to make his return from injury against Cardiff City on Saturday and could even feature in the FA Cup replay against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, the Argentine said.

Aguero has not played since limping off the field with a calf injury during the 6-3 victory over English Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Dec. 14.

"I'll be ready for action this week," the Argentine said in a post on his official website on Sunday.

"My injury is improving slowly. Recovery's going very well. I'm back to sprinting on the field and moving the ball around.

"I'll be fully recovered by the Cardiff game and depending on how the week's training goes I may be able to show up for a few minutes on the second leg against Blackburn for the FA Cup."

Aguero has struck 13 goals in 15 league appearances this season and his injury was considered a big blow to the team's title hopes.

However, Spain's Alvaro Negredo and Bosnian Edin Dzeko have stepped up with goals in his absence as City recorded seven wins in eight league and cup matches since to move top of the table.

The only blip in that run was a 1-1 draw at Blackburn in the FA Cup last week and they will host the second tier side in a replay at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

With important league fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea and a Champions League tie with Barcelona on the horizon manager Manuel Pellegrini may opt for caution on Aguero's return date.

The 25-year-old was desperate to get back and help City's bid for four trophies this season.

"We are putting up challenge in every competition this year," he said. "Then the World Cup is coming up and I hope to keep my form and the level of my game when it arrives.

"I'm happy with my tally and my performance. Goals I especially like because they win games and most of them decided a match, so that's what makes me happy." (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)