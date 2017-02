Dec 13 Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry has been banned for one game for abusing a match official at the end of the Premier League derby defeat by Manchester United last weekend, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

Barry decided not to contest a charge of using foul and abusive language during champions City's 3-2 defeat and will miss Saturday's trip to Newcastle United.

The England international was also fined 8,000 pounds ($12,900) by the FA.

($1 = 0.6198 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Julien Pretot)