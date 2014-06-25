June 25 Manchester City have agreed to buy FC Porto's Brazilian midfielder Fernando for 15 million euros ($20.45 million), the Portuguese side said in a stock market statement on Wednesday.

Premier League champions City have not confirmed the deal but have long been linked with the player in the media.

The 26-year-old is not part of Brazil's World Cup squad.

He would be City's second recruit of the close season after France right back Bacary Sagna agreed a move from Arsenal.

City are ploughing ahead with their transfer plans despite being fined up to 60 million euros and having their squad capped for next season's Champions League after breaching UEFA's financial rules.

Fernando would give City another option in midfield amid speculation about Yaya Toure's future following disagreements with the club. ($1 = 0.7335 Euros) (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Frank Pingue)