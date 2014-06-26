June 26 Manchester City have completed the signing of FC Porto's Brazilian midfielder Fernando, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.

The Portuguese club had said in a stock market statement on Wednesday that they has sold the 26-year-old for 15 million euros ($20.45 million) to City.

"I am so happy to finally be joining Manchester City," the defensive midfielder, who is not part of Brazil's World Cup squad, said in a statement on the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"I know there was talk of me possibly signing last January, so I am delighted that the deal has now been done and that I am a City player.

Fernando is City's second recruit of the close season after France right back Bacary Sagna agreed a move from Arsenal.

"I'm looking forward to meeting my new team mates and helping City to defend the title," Fernando added. "It is a very exciting time to be part of this football club and I cannot wait to play in the Premier League.

"City fans can be assured I will give my all every time I play and I'm looking forward to many happy years in Manchester.

"I have enjoyed my stay with Porto and I thank the club and the fans for their support during my time in Portugal. Now I am ready for a new chapter in my career."

City are ploughing ahead with their transfer plans despite being fined up to 60 million euros and having their squad capped for next season's Champions League after breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Fernando would give City another option in midfield amid speculation about Yaya Toure's future following the Ivory Coast player's disagreements with the club. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)