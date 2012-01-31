* Everton-Manchester City match interrupted

* Fan holds up play for around four minutes (Updates at end of match)

LONDON Jan 31 The Premier League match between Everton and leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park was halted for around four minutes just before halftime on Tuesday when a male fan handcuffed himself to a goalpost.

Merseyside police eventually freed the man who had attached himself to the goal City were defending.

The police said a 46-year-old man from nearby Southport was arrested for pitch encroachment and was being questioned.

City lost the game 1-0 and are now on the same points as Manchester United who defeated Stoke City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Both teams have 54 points from 23 games but City lead on goal difference. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)