MANCHESTER, England Aug 8 Manchester City's
England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed a new five-year contract,
the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 24-year-old established himself as the club's number one
last season, ousting Shay Given who has since moved to Aston
Villa.
City did not provide financial details of the deal which
keeps Hart at the world's richest club until 2016 but local
media have reported he will treble his wages.
"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed a new deal and it
is a very exciting time to be a City player," Hart said on the
club website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
"I can't think of myself being anywhere other than City and
it really feels like home. I feel very privileged to be staying
here for another five years."
City, who were defeated 3-2 by Manchester United in Sunday's
Community Shield at Wembley, kick off their Premier League
campaign next Monday at home to promoted Swansea City and are
seeking a first league title since 1968.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or
