Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON, March 30 Title-chasing Manchester City will be without striker Sergio Aguero for Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Sunderland after picking up a "stupid" foot injury, manager Roberto Mancini said on Friday.
"It is a stupid injury," Mancini told a news conference. "It was not his fault but he can't play with this injury; for one day, 10 days or two weeks, I don't know."
Mancini, who has Aguero's fellow Argentine Carlos Tevez available again, would not give details of the injury.
"I prefer not to say," he said. "But he couldn't play against Stoke and can't play tomorrow. I hope he can recover for Arsenal next weekend."
City, who are three points behind Manchester United, can return to the top with victory over Sunderland as United are not in action until Monday against Blackburn Rovers.
Tevez has made two appearances as a substitute since patching up his relationship with the club and Mancini said he could be ready for a larger role in City's eight remaining league games.
"He is improving but I don't think he can start," Mancini said. "But I think he can play more time, he is improving every week."
City could also welcome back defender Vincent Kompany after he missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.