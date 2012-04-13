April 13 Manchester City's expensively-assembled
squad came back down to earth with a bump on Friday after
manager Roberto Mancini said they should be happy finishing
second to Manchester United because they are "not on the moon".
City cut United's Premier League lead to five points with
five games left in midweek after the champions lost 1-0 at lowly
sWigan Athletic and Mancini's side thumped West Bromwich Albion
4-0.
Afterwards the Italian ruled his side out of the title
running despite their success and has not changed his mind in
the days since.
"We are normal, we are not on the moon. Like all normal
people we make mistakes. They (United) are fantastic, they have
won everything, but we are here," he told a news conference
before Saturday's trip to in-form Norwich City (1145 GMT).
"I think we should be proud of our job at this moment as
this is the best season since 1968 when Manchester City won the
championship."
City could reduce United's advantage to two points with
victory given Alex Ferguson's under-pressure team do not host
Aston Villa until Sunday (1500).
Controversial striker Mario Balotelli is never far from the
headlines and misses the Norwich game as he is still suspended
for being sent off against Arsenal last weekend.
Mancini has a strained relationship with his 21-year-old
compatriot but he is not definitely up for sale.
"I'm happy if he wants to stay but if he wants to stay he
should change his mind (behaviour)," the manager said.
With Balotelli out, Carlos Tevez could play again having
faced West Brom in his first start since refusing to warm up as
a substitute during a Champions League game in September. The
Argentine striker ended up an outcast before a recent apology.
Midfield dynamo Yaya Toure, whose driving runs are sorely
missed by City when he is not playing, could return from injury
at Carrow Road.
"Yaya is getting better, we will decide tomorrow for Yaya,"
Mancini added.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Dave Thompson)