LONDON, April 20 Manchester City manager Roberto
Mancini suggested on Friday that rivals Manchester United may
have gained ground in the title race because of poor refereeing
decisions saying "the rules are not the same for everyone".
Mancini would not confirm that his comments applied to two
controversial penalties awarded to Manchester United at Old
Trafford in recent weeks.
But what he did say was that some of "the situations" had
made City's hopes of lifting the title for the first time in 44
years "really difficult".
When asked to elaborate he told a news conference: "I am not
frustrated. In Italy we say, 'Every place is the same'."
Asked what that meant, he said: "The rules are not the same
for everyone."
Asked if he was suggesting the rules are different for City
and United, he replied: "I am not saying this, I don't want to
say this. I said the rules, maybe sometimes, are different.
"When I was in Italy I always thought here (in England)
there were the best referees. My idea has changed, probably."
United are five points clear of City with four matches to
play and have beaten both Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa at
Old Trafford in the last two weeks with Ashley Young earning
penalties after theatrical falls in both games.
United manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday he had "had a
word" with Young about his antics, but that does not help
Mancini's situation.
Speaking at his pre-match briefing before Sunday's visit to
bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mancini said he did
not think City had any hope of winning the title although his
players felt otherwise.
"I am happy because they believe but, for me, I (still) have
the same feeling. I think it will be very difficult.
"We want to try to win the next game. That will be
difficult. Wolves are bottom of the table and it will be a tough
game. We need to play like against Norwich."
City won 6-1 at Norwich last week to keep alive their title
challenge although United remain favourites to retain their
crown and become champions of England for the 20th time.
