LONDON, April 27 Midfielder Gareth Barry says
Manchester City must not lose their nerve after being given an
unexpected "second chance" to claim the club's first English
league title since 1968.
City's hopes looked forlorn when they lost to Arsenal
earlier this month but they have rediscovered their best form
just in time to capitalise on Manchester United's stumbles at
Wigan Athletic and at home to Everton.
With both clubs having three games left to play, United have
a three-point advantage but City can return to the top of the
Premier League if they win Monday's derby which is being touted
as a title decider.
"You've always got to hope," the England midfielder said in
an interview on City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
"There's always a danger of losing concentration if it's not
in your own hands, but now it is.
"To call it a second chance is probably right. It's all
built up to a huge game on Monday and we're all really looking
forward to it.
"There's probably been less pressure on us in the last few
games but I don't think you can get away from the size of the
game against United and the pressure on the team; it's probably
going to be down to who handles that best."
Of the 161 previous Manchester derbies, 67 have been won by
United compared to 44 for City.
Barry said City would still have plenty of work to do even
if they did complete the double over United and move top.
"I think initially, because the derby is the next game, it
is a must-win for us," he said.
"Then you have to look after the games still to come. If we
get a positive result against United that certainly is not the
end of it. Newcastle United and QPR have got so much to play for
themselves.
"People are speaking of this as maybe being the biggest game
in Premier League history and, on a personal level, it's a
massive game for me to be playing in."
