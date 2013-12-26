LONDON Dec 26 Alvaro Negredo kept up his sparkling home scoring record, grabbing the winner as Manchester City came from behind to beat title rivals Liverpool 2-1 in a rip-roaring Premier League showdown on Thursday.

City moved up to second in the table, one point behind Arsenal, after rallying from a goal down thanks to a header from Vincent Kompany and a first-half stoppage-time strike from Negredo.

Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet was at fault for Negredo's goal as he palmed his 18-metre effort up and into his own net. It was the ninth consecutive home game in all competitions in which the Spaniard has scored.

Third-placed Liverpool, who gave as good as they got in a pulsating game, went ahead after 24 minutes when Raheem Sterling rounded keeper Joe Hart and Philippe Coutinho slotted the ball into an empty net. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)