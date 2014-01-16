LONDON Jan 16 It is a matter of time until Manchester City become the first English side to complete an unprecedented quadruple trophy haul in a single season, captain Vincent Kompany said on Thursday.

City are still challenging for all three domestic competitions as well as the Champions League and with the team currently firing on all cylinders, talk has turned to their chances of a clean sweep of the silverware on offer.

"We can't promise it will happen now, but eventually it will have to happen," Kompany was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We are the players at the moment who have been chosen to do it. If it's not us then it will be other players.

"This club definitely has a target to win every competition possible."

City, second in the Premier League a point behind Arsenal, moved into the FA Cup fourth round with a 5-0 win over second tier Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, taking their scoring tally for the season to 99 goals in all competitions.

They already have one foot in the League Cup final, having taken a 6-0 lead in their semi-final, first leg at home to West Ham United, and face Barcelona in the Champions League last 16.

Kompany gives a lot of the credit for their free-scoring start to the season to Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini, who replaced Italian Roberto Mancini in the close season.

"He's very offensive-minded and I think that's shown in our results and the way we play," said Kompany, who will captain Belgium at the World Cup in Brazil later this year. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)