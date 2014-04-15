April 15 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will be out of action for two weeks due to a muscle injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Tuesday.

The Ivorian will miss Wednesday's home Premier League game against bottom club Sunderland after sustaining the injury early in the 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

"Maybe it's not as bad as we thought at the beginning but he needs at least 10 days or two weeks to recover," Pellegrini told a news conference.

Striker Sergio Aguero and defender Vincent Kompany are fit to start against Sunderland as third-placed City look to close a seven-point gap on leaders Liverpool.

Pellegrini's team, on 70 points, have two games in hand on Liverpool and second-placed Chelsea who have 75. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Josh Reich)