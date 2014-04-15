UPDATE 1-Soccer-Defoe back for England at age of 34
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
April 15 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will be out of action for two weeks due to a muscle injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Tuesday.
The Ivorian will miss Wednesday's home Premier League game against bottom club Sunderland after sustaining the injury early in the 3-2 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.
"Maybe it's not as bad as we thought at the beginning but he needs at least 10 days or two weeks to recover," Pellegrini told a news conference.
Striker Sergio Aguero and defender Vincent Kompany are fit to start against Sunderland as third-placed City look to close a seven-point gap on leaders Liverpool.
Pellegrini's team, on 70 points, have two games in hand on Liverpool and second-placed Chelsea who have 75. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Josh Reich)
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
March 16 Ross Barkley is likely to be sold in the next transfer window if the Everton midfielder fails to extend his contract with the Merseyside club, manager Ronald Koeman warned on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.