LONDON Aug 16 Manuel Pellegrini said his Manchester City players were "hungry and angry" after being eclipsed last season by Chelsea and the evidence was everywhere on Sunday as they crushed the Premier League champions 3-0 at a rocking Etihad Stadium.

"What happened last season was maybe a good experience. Now they have that desire to win every game and the only way to do it is to play consistently for 90 minutes," the Chilean told reporters after his side stormed to the top of the table.

Sergio Aguero looked lean and mean as he found space that did not seem to exist to fire City ahead before halftime and after Chelsea's attempts at a fightback had been repelled, captain Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho scored late on to emphasise City's superiority.

Fernandinho even managed to provoke Chelsea striker Diego Costa to near boiling point with a flying elbow just before halftime, leaving the Spaniard bloodied.

City collected four yellow cards in all, two more than Chelsea, as they put down a clear statement of intent.

They are now the bookmakers favourites at 11-8 to reclaim the title they won in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

In truth, City could have had the points in the bag before halftime -- such was their domination.

"It is very satisfying because it's not easy to beat the champions. Chelsea are the best team -- they won the title last season -- and in the first 45 minutes, we really deserved at least three goals," Pellegrini told a news conference.

"We played very well without conceding chances for Chelsea to score and it was only a great performance from (their keeper)Asmir Begovic that meant we couldn't score more goals.

"Yes, the second half was more equal -- Chelsea played better -- but I only remember one chance which Joe Hart saved.

"We played better and 3-0 is the minimum we deserved."

Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last nine league games and Pellegrini believes the Argentine, who topped last season's Premier League scoring charts, is still improving.

"Aguero is in the best moment of his career. This season, he can be even better than before. He has matured and his work ethic is good. He is improving a lot of things," he said.

"Three important saves denied him from scoring three or four goals today." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)