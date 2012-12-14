LONDON Dec 14 Manchester City halved their annual loss to 97.9 million pounds ($157.81 million) in 2011-12 thanks to a jump in commercial revenues in their Premier League-winning season.

Commercial revenue doubled on the back of a new partnership with Etihad Airways.

City, owned by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour, reported a record loss for English soccer of almost 200 million pounds in the previous year. ($1 = 0.6204 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)