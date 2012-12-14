UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON Dec 14 Manchester City halved their annual loss to 97.9 million pounds ($157.81 million) in 2011-12 thanks to a jump in commercial revenues in their Premier League-winning season.
Commercial revenue doubled on the back of a new partnership with Etihad Airways.
City, owned by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour, reported a record loss for English soccer of almost 200 million pounds in the previous year. ($1 = 0.6204 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.