LONDON Nov 2 A goal by Sergio Aguero gave Manchester City a 1-0 victory against neighbours Manchester United, who played with 10 men for more than 50 minutes on Sunday.

Defender Chris Smalling was sent off seven minutes before halftime for two yellow cards and in the 63rd minute Aguero scored from a pass by Gael Clichy.

City seemed at that stage to be well on top but United suddenly revived to push them all the way without being able to find an equalising goal at the Etihad Stadium.

The win left the home side in third place with 20 points in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Chelsea, and seven ahead of United, who dropped to ninth place. (Reporting By Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)