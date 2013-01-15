LONDON Jan 15 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has won his appeal for wrongful dismissal in Sunday's league win at Arsenal, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.

The Belgian was shown a straight red card by referee Mike Dean in the 75th minute for what was deemed a two-footed lunge on Jack Wilshire.

"We can officially confirm that Vincent Kompany's red card against Arsenal has been overturned," City said on their Twitter feed.

Second-placed City, who won 2-0 at the Emirates, trail leaders Manchester United by seven points.