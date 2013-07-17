MADRID, July 17 Sevilla are close to agreeing the sale of Spain striker Alvaro Negredo to Manchester City and a deal could be completed within hours, the La Liga club's president said on Wednesday.

"We are on the verge of closing the deal with Manchester City, only a few loose ends remain," president Jose Maria del Nido told reporters. "If nothing strange happens, we will say goodbye to him this afternoon."

Negredo, 27, would join compatriot and Sevilla team mate Jesus Navas at City, the Spain winger who sealed his move to Manchester last month. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)