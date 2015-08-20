MADRID Aug 20 Manchester City have signed Argentina centre back Nicolas Otamendi from Valencia on a five-year contract, the two clubs said on Thursday.

"Recognised as one of the continent's best central defenders, Otamendi leaves Valencia where his performances earned him a place in La Liga's 2014-15 Team of the Season," City said on their website (www.mcfc.com).

"The Argentine international follows Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph to the Etihad Stadium and will wear the number 30 shirt," they added.

Valencia also confirmed the deal on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

Neither club cited the fee, though Spanish media reported a figure of 45 million euros ($50.14 million). ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ossian Shine)