LONDON Aug 5 Romania goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon became Manchester City's fourth signing of the close season when the 24-year-old joined from Poli Timisoara, the Premier League club said.

Pantilimon will act as cover to England keeper Joe Hart after Shay Given joined Aston Villa.

Coach Roberto Mancini has been following Pantilimon since he impressed against City in two Europa League meetings last season and beat off reported competition from Inter Milan and Arsenal to sign him.

City, who make their debut in the Champion League after finishing third last season, have also signed Arsenal left back Gael Clichy, Argentina striker Sergio Aguero from Atletico Madrid and defender Stefan Savic from Partizan Belgrade.

