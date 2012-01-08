By Ed Osmond
| MANCHESTER, England
Manchester
City's Roberto Mancini was by far the happier manager despite
his team's 3-2 FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on Sunday.
Mancini was full of praise for his players who recovered
from the early sending-off of Vincent Kompany and the concession
of three first-half goals to make their neighbours sweat on the
result until the very end of a gripping third-round match.
"I am disappointed with the result but I am very happy with
my players for their performance," Mancini told a news
conference.
"We defended very well in the second half, they did not have
a chance and we scored two goals. It is not easy to play with 10
players against United."
Mancini was very optimistic his team could now go on to win
the Premier League title despite suffering their first home
defeat for over a year.
"After the way we played and the character we showed I think
we can win the league now," he said. "To play like that against
a team like United with only 10 players is very good."
United manager Alex Ferguson was annoyed that his team had
been forced to endure a worrying final few minutes after
allowing City back into the match.
"It was a careless performance by us," he said. "We made
mistakes in the second half and they punished us. That's what
can happen if you make mistakes."
Ferguson said his game plan had worked perfectly in the
first half.
"We set up to hit them on the break and that's what we were
able to do with the three goals," he said. "The sending-off
changed the game but I thought it was the correct decision. He's
gone in two-footed."
Ferguson said United had made City look better than they
were.
"The problem was being 3-0 up at halftime the players
thought they were through and took their foot off the pedal," he
said.
