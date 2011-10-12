* Case for Tevez to answer, say City
* Argentina striker to report for training
(Adds background, quotes)
LONDON Oct 12 Manchester City striker Carlos
Tevez will face disciplinary proceedings for alleged breaches of
contract after manager Roberto Mancini had said he refused to
come on as a substitute in a Champions League game, the club
announced on Wednesday.
Tevez was suspended last month while the club investigated
his conduct in the match at Bayern Munich on Sept. 27. According
to Mancini, the Argentine international refused to come on
during the 2-0 defeat.
"The club has been conducting an investigation into the
events of 27 September at the Allianz Arena," City said in a
statement on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
"The club has now reached a stage in its investigation where
it has concluded there is a case for Carlos Tevez to answer of
alleged breaches of contract.
"Accordingly the club has informed him that he will face
disciplinary proceedings and the hearing will be convened
shortly. Carlos will be required to report to Roberto Mancini
for training on Thursday."
According to Mancini, he instructed Tevez to come off the
bench with around 35 minutes of the game to go and the player
refused.
The Italian also said Tevez was "finished" at City while he
was manager.
The Argentine has since said he was not asked to come on but
to warm up, and he felt he had already warmed up sufficiently.
His adviser Kia Joorabchian said last week the striker was
the victim of mistranslated comments and never refused to play
against Bayern.
Tevez has been seeking a way out of Manchester for some
time. Last December he put in a transfer request that the club
turned down while he lodged another at the end of last season
citing family reasons.
SCATHING COMMENTS
He made scathing comments about Manchester on an Argentine
chat show in June, saying the city "has nothing" and is "very
expensive" and that he was "never going back to Manchester, not
even on holiday".
Tevez nevertheless returned after a planned move to
Brazilian club Corinthians fell through but was stripped of the
club captaincy and found himself relegated to the bench as
compatriot Sergio Aguero was paired with Edin Dzeko up front.
The 27-year-old Tevez, the joint top scorer in the Premier
League last season, joined City from Manchester United for a fee
of around 32 million pounds ($50.4 million) at the start of the
2009-10 season.
Professional Footballers Association (PFA) chief Gordon
Taylor said the evidence against Tevez "justified" a
disciplinary hearing.
"If the evidence justifies a flagrant breach, for example a
direct refusal to play, then (a sacking) is a possibility. If
the evidence shows a reluctance just to warm up...then you'd
look at his previous record of behaviour and if this was the
first occasion," Taylor told Sky Sports News.
"It's a big situation but it has got to be decided
proportionately.
"I think at the moment a lot of people are asking for his
head...but they've got to remember he's always done well for the
club in the past...and at the moment I would feel it doesn't
justify a termination (of his contract)."
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez.)