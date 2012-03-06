March 6 Carlos Tevez scored his first goal in a Manchester City shirt for 10 months when he helped the reserves to a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The striker, making his second appearance since returning from his native Argentina last month following a spectacular falling out with the club in September, tucked in a right-wing cross in the 50th minute.

It was the first time Tevez had been on target in Manchester City colours since a Premier League game against Stoke City last May.

He was substituted against Bolton reserves with 20 minutes to go and received a generous ovation as he left the field. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ian Ransom)