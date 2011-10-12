LONDON Oct 12 Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez will face disciplinary proceedings for alleged breaches of contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Argentine Tevez was suspended last month while the club investigated his conduct in their Champions League match at Bayern Munich on Sept. 27. Manager Roberto Mancini said Tevez had refused to come on as a substitute during the 2-0 defeat.

"The Club has been conducting an investigation into the events of 27 September at the Allianz Arena. The Club has now reached a stage in its investigation where it has concluded that there is a case for Carlos Tevez to answer of alleged breaches of contract," City said in a statement on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

"Accordingly, the Club has informed him that he will face disciplinary proceedings and the hearing will be convened shortly. Carlos will be required to report to Roberto Mancini for training on Thursday."

