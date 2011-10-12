LONDON Oct 12 Manchester City striker Carlos
Tevez will face disciplinary proceedings for alleged breaches of
contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Argentine Tevez was suspended last month while the club
investigated his conduct in their Champions League match at
Bayern Munich on Sept. 27. Manager Roberto Mancini said Tevez
had refused to come on as a substitute during the 2-0 defeat.
"The Club has been conducting an investigation into the
events of 27 September at the Allianz Arena. The Club has now
reached a stage in its investigation where it has concluded that
there is a case for Carlos Tevez to answer of alleged breaches
of contract," City said in a statement on their website
(www.mcfc.co.uk).
"Accordingly, the Club has informed him that he will face
disciplinary proceedings and the hearing will be convened
shortly. Carlos will be required to report to Roberto Mancini
for training on Thursday."
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)