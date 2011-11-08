(Corrects Toure appearances since ban ended)

Nov 8 Defender Kolo Toure has accepted a six-week fine from Manchester City after the Ivorian international failed a drugs test earlier this year, the Premier League leaders said.

Toure, who resumed playing in September after serving a six-month ban, failed a test after taking a diet pill that was not intended to enhance his performance.

"Following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process, Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Kolo Toure has received a fine of six weeks' wages which relates to doping offences committed by him earlier this year," City said in a statement.

"Kolo accepts the decision and he and the club now wish to draw a line under this matter and focus on the season ahead."

Since returning from his ban Toure has featured in just five games for City.

(Writing by Tim Hart, editing by Justin Palmer)

