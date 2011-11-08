(Corrects Toure appearances since ban ended)
Nov 8 Defender Kolo Toure has accepted a
six-week fine from Manchester City after the Ivorian
international failed a drugs test earlier this year, the Premier
League leaders said.
Toure, who resumed playing in September after serving a
six-month ban, failed a test after taking a diet pill that was
not intended to enhance his performance.
"Following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary
process, Manchester City Football Club can confirm that Kolo
Toure has received a fine of six weeks' wages which relates to
doping offences committed by him earlier this year," City said
in a statement.
"Kolo accepts the decision and he and the club now wish to
draw a line under this matter and focus on the season ahead."
Since returning from his ban Toure has featured in just five
games for City.
