Aug 8 Manchester City have signed Argentina Under-20 international Bruno Zuculini from Racing Club, the English Premier League champions announced on Friday.

Zuculini, who scored 10 goals in 92 games for Racing after making his debut aged 17, has been on City's pre-season tours of Scotland and the United States, netting against Kansas City.

"I'm very excited about the future," he said on City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) "I'm looking forward to the experiences which this move will bring and to improving myself as a player."

The 21-year-old midfielder, whose brother Franco has played once for Argentina, is available for Sunday's Community Shield clash against FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tim Collings)