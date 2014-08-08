Soccer-Scotland's Snodgrass pleased with squad shake-up
March 16 Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
Aug 8 Manchester City have signed Argentina Under-20 international Bruno Zuculini from Racing Club, the English Premier League champions announced on Friday.
Zuculini, who scored 10 goals in 92 games for Racing after making his debut aged 17, has been on City's pre-season tours of Scotland and the United States, netting against Kansas City.
"I'm very excited about the future," he said on City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) "I'm looking forward to the experiences which this move will bring and to improving myself as a player."
The 21-year-old midfielder, whose brother Franco has played once for Argentina, is available for Sunday's Community Shield clash against FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tim Collings)
March 16 Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri has accused Jamie Vardy of cheating after the Frenchman was sent off for squaring up to the Leicester forward and bumping foreheads in their Champions League clash on Tuesday.
March 16 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has questioned whether the Premier League club shares his ambition to challenge for major honours and says he wants to be "remembered by winning trophies", not just for scoring goals.