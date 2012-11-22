LONDON Nov 22 English referee Mark Clattenburg will not face any disciplinary action following a complaint by European champions Chelsea that he used inappropriate language towards a player, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Chelsea lodged a complaint with the FA over language allegedly directed at their Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel by Clattenburg during the home Premier League defeat by Manchester United on Oct. 28.

"The FA does not believe that there is a case for Mr Clattenburg to answer," the English governing body said in a statement.

The London Metropolitan Police this month dropped an investigation into a complaint about Clattenburg made by the Society of Black Lawyers following the incident. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alison Wildey)