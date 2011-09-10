MANCHESTER, England, Sept 10 Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley may have broken his foot after what manager Alex Ferguson said was a bad tackle from Bolton Wanderers captain Kevin Davies in the champions' 5-0 victory on Saturday.

Cleverley left the field in the opening minutes of the match, with United scoring their first goal while they had 10 men on the pitch while he was being assessed, and Ferguson fears the worst.

"Tom may have a broken bone in his foot," Ferguson told MUTV. "It's a bad one and it was a bad tackle."

The 22-year-old midfielder, who had been enjoying an excellent start to the season after breaking into the United first team and earning a call-up to the England squad, wrote on his Facebook page that he was angry about the tackle.

"Not feeling good. Feeling like I have broken my foot," he wrote. "Got the scan tomorrow ... so angry right now, want everyone to know I got no apology from Kevin Davies! Season could be over and received no apology."

Cleverley looks set for a spell on the sidelines just before United start their Champions League campaign against Benfica on Wednesday and face Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend.

United will also assess second-half knocks to defenders Patrice Evra and Jonny Evans before the Champions League Group C opener in Portugal.

"Jonny is doubtful for Wednesday -- he got a knee in the hip in the second half which was pretty painful, while Patrice got a kick on the kneecap," Ferguson said.

"We'll have a look at them on Sunday - it's too early to say (how serious the injuries are)."