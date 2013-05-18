May 18 France left back Gael Clichy has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the English Premier League team until 2017.

"I'm really happy to have agreed a new deal and I'm already looking forward to next season," Clichy told the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) on Saturday.

"Things didn't go the way we wanted this year but we'll come back stronger next season and learn from this experience," he said of City's second-place finish.

The 2012 champions end their campaign with a home fixture against Norwich City on Sunday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)