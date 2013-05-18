Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
May 18 France left back Gael Clichy has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him at the English Premier League team until 2017.
"I'm really happy to have agreed a new deal and I'm already looking forward to next season," Clichy told the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) on Saturday.
"Things didn't go the way we wanted this year but we'll come back stronger next season and learn from this experience," he said of City's second-place finish.
The 2012 champions end their campaign with a home fixture against Norwich City on Sunday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.