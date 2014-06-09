LONDON, June 9 Newcastle United have signed midfielder Jack Colback from fierce local rivals Sunderland on a free transfer, the Premier League clubs announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract at St James' Park, with his contract at Sunderland due to expire this summer.

Colback, a former England under-20 international, made over 100 appearances for Sunderland and played in their League Cup final defeat to Manchester City in March.

"I'm absolutely delighted," he told Newcastle's website (www.nufc.co.uk). "To come to the team I supported as a boy, my hometown team, will be really special for me.

"It was an opportunity I couldn't let slip. If you asked fans around the world the one thing they'd like to do before they die, it would be to play for the team they support and I've got the chance to do that." (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)