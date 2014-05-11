UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
LONDON May 11 Experienced left back Ashley Cole has been left out of the England squad for next month's World Cup in Brazil, the Chelsea defender said on Twitter on Sunday.
Cole, 33, has won 107 caps but is not in manager Roy Hodgson's provisional 23-man squad to be named on Monday nor among his seven stand-by players.
"Got the call from Roy and agree England team should be about the young players," Cole tweeted. "I think it best I retire from England team now.
"We have a great manager and team and I wish them only success. I will be supporting them like a true fan. Thanks to everyone for everything."
Southampton left back Luke Shaw, 18, is to be named as cover for Leighton Baines in Hodgson's squad, British media reported. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.