LONDON, Sept 3 Ashley Cole will miss the chance of winning his 99th cap for England after pulling out of the opening World Cup qualifier against Moldova on Friday with a minor ankle injury.

The 31-year-old Chelsea fullback has returned to his club after reporting to the England hotel on Monday with a slight knock following Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the European Super Cup in Monaco on Friday.

In a statement on their website (www.thefa.com), the FA said: "Cole has a minor ankle concern and will be treated by his club this week, before being assessed by the England medical staff on Sunday to see if he is available for the World Cup qualifier with Ukraine, on Tuesday 11 September."

England manager Roy Hodgson will decide whether or not to call up a replacement. He decided against calling up one to take striker Andy Carroll's place after he pulled out of the squad after being injured during his debut for West Ham United against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. (Reporting by Mike Collett)