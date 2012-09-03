LONDON, Sept 3 Ashley Cole will miss the chance
of winning his 99th cap for England after pulling out of the
opening World Cup qualifier against Moldova on Friday with a
minor ankle injury.
The 31-year-old Chelsea fullback has returned to his club
after reporting to the England hotel on Monday with a slight
knock following Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the
European Super Cup in Monaco on Friday.
In a statement on their website (www.thefa.com), the FA
said: "Cole has a minor ankle concern and will be treated by his
club this week, before being assessed by the England medical
staff on Sunday to see if he is available for the World Cup
qualifier with Ukraine, on Tuesday 11 September."
England manager Roy Hodgson will decide whether or not to
call up a replacement. He decided against calling up one to take
striker Andy Carroll's place after he pulled out of the squad
after being injured during his debut for West Ham United against
Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)