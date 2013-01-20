LONDON Jan 20 England left back Ashley Cole has agreed to stay at Chelsea after his contract expires at the end of the season, the club's interim manager Rafael Benitez said on Sunday.

"I'm really pleased. The paperwork has to be done but the agreement is there," the Spaniard told Sky Sports television after the European champions beat Arsenal 2-1 at a snowy Stamford Bridge.

"We are happy and he is happy"

Media reported that the 32-year-old, who had been linked in speculation with Real Madrid and Paris St Germain, would sign a one-year extension in the next few days.

Cole has been a regular fan favourite at Chelsea since he joined from Arsenal in 2006, winning the Champions League, a league title and four FA Cups with the west London club.

