LONDON Aug 2 FA Cup winners Arsenal beat champions Chelsea 1-0 in England's Community Shield season curtain-raiser at Wembley on Sunday to end a long wait for victory over their London rivals.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's brilliant goal after 24 minutes settled a match played in warm sunshine.

The 21-year-old received a pass from Theo Walcott and cut inside Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta before firing an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Thibaut Courtois' goal.

It was the first time in 14 attempts that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had got the better of Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)