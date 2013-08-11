LONDON Aug 11 Robin van Persie struck twice to earn Manchester United a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the English season's curtain-raising Community Shield at a sun-drenched Wembley on Sunday.

The prolific Dutch striker scored in each half for the Premier League champions who outclassed the surprise FA Cup winners to give their new manager David Moyes an early trophy in his reign at Old Trafford.

Van Persie powered home an angled header after six minutes and fired in a deflected shot just before the hour to see off Championship side Wigan who stunned Manchester City to win the Cup before being relegated last season.

Young United winger Wilfried Zaha showed touches of quality on his debut alongside 39-year-old Ryan Giggs who made his 21st Wembley appearance for the club and the first without Alex Ferguson as his manager.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Clare Fallon)