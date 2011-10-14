(Updates after official confirmation, adds quotes)
* Cotterill named manager of struggling Forest
* Former Portsmouth boss signs 3-1/2 year deal
LONDON, Oct 14 Steve Cotterill was officially
confirmed as the new manager of former European champions
Nottingham Forest on Friday.
Cotterill, who had been in charge at Portsmouth since June
last year, has signed a 3-1/2 year contract with the
Championship (second division) club.
"I'm very excited -- it's a wonderful football club which
has great traditions which should be embraced," Cotterill said
on the club's website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk).
"I'm really looking forward to getting to work on the
training pitch with the players."
Forest, who won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980
but are now just above the Championship relegation zone, parted
company with their former England coach Steve McClaren 12 days
ago after a dismal start to the season.
Cotterill, who leaves Portsmouth with the south-coast club
also struggling in the bottom half of the table, added: "It's
been a sad day for me.
"It was very emotional leaving Portsmouth because of the
relationship I've had with the staff and players down there over
the last 17 months."
Cotterill will begin work on Monday. His appointment comes
two days after former Forest player and manager Frank Clark was
appointed chairman of the club.
(Reporting by Mike Collett and Toby Davis; Editing by Clare
Fallon and Ken Ferris)