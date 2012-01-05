(Adds club reaction)

By Mike Collett

LONDON Jan 5 Coventry City fans plan to mark the start of the 25th anniversary of the club's only FA Cup-winning run with an empty stadium protest against the owners when their home third round tie against Southampton kicks off on Saturday.

Coventry, in the top flight for 34 unbroken years until they were relegated in 2001, are bottom of the Championship (second division) having won just four of their 25 League games and face a return to the third tier for the first time in 48 years.

A group of angry fans are demanding that SISU Capital, a London-based hedge fund that has owned the club since 2007 and invested 37.0 million pounds ($57.75 million) into Coventry, sell it "at a price that reflects the club's current value and writes off a major proportion of investors money they have squandered over the past four years."

In a strongly worded statement from the fans' group Save Our City, they add: "The club is a disaster on the field and on the balance sheet.

"Seemingly SISU have no plan of how to get the club out of its spiral of decline. Cost cutting has led to a poor team, poor results, falling gates and further losses in revenue and investors must be asking how are they going to get their money back?"

The statement notes that SISU attempted to buy Southampton before they bought Coventry and now Southampton are thriving at the top of the Championship.

"We are fully aware of the protest planned for Saturday," Tim Fisher, interim managing director of Coventry, said in a statement.

"In fact we have previously met some of the protesters and will do so again to continue the dialogue because we fully understand and appreciate their frustrations.

"However, we do feel it is a shame that the protest will undoubtedly affect the players on the field... We ask all supporters to back the team fully throughout the entire game and I firmly believe the two recent winning performances show what a wonderful help the Sky Blues supporters undoubtedly are to Andy Thorn and his team."

The protest is timed to start when the match kicks off at 1500 GMT with fans meeting at the statue of Jimmy Hill, the man who led Coventry to the top flight for the first time in 1967.

Fans organiser Jan Mokrzycki told Reuters: "Although we are bottom of the table this is not a protest against the manager Andy Thorn, who is doing the best he can with his hands tied behind his back.

"It is against the owners who we want to sell the club and get out of a business they don't understand."

Mokrzycki said they hope the stadium is empty of home fans when the match kicks off, although if fans want to drift in after making their protest they would have no objections.

Coventry's run to the 1987 final, where they twice came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, began 25 years ago this weekend with a win over Bolton Wanderers.

It continued with away wins at Manchester United, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday followed by a semi-final win over Leeds United at Hillsborough before the dramatic extra-time victory over Spurs at Wembley which included Keith Houchen's famous goal scored with a diving header. ($1 = 0.6406 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin and Pritha Sarkar)